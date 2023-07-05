Ramp meter on eastbound I-90 to activate on Thursday

Starting Thursday, engineers from the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will activate the ramp meter starting at 2:30 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new ramp meter on the eastbound US 2 on-ramp to I-90 will activate on Thursday, July 6.

Starting Thursday, engineers from the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will activate the ramp meter starting at 2:30 p.m. The meter will be on during weekdays from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

According to WSDOT, a third lane on the US 2 on-ramp to eastbound I-90 was necessary because it will result in shorter wait times for drivers entering the freeway.

During active hours, the cars will stop at the red light, then go when it turns green. Only one car is allowed to go per green light.

Ramp meters are designed to help space out cars headed to the highway.

WSDOT research showed installing ramp meters help lower the chance of a crash. WSDOT reported the Walnut/Maple Street ramp meter installed in 2021 decreased crashes by 70%, compared to crashes in 2019.

For more information on the I-90 ramp meters installed by WSDOT, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.