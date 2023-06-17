Rally held to honor Belltown shooting victim, call for change

The rally was held to honor the pregnant woman who was shot and killed in an unprovoked attack in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood earlier this week.

SEATTLE — A rally was held in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood on Saturday morning to honor the victims of the deadly shooting earlier this week.

On Tuesday, June 13, Seattle police responded to the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims in their Tesla car. The victims were identified as 34-year-old Eina Kwon and her 37-year-old husband, Sung Kwon.

Eina Kwon was 32 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting.

The Kwons were taken to Harborview Medical Center, where Eina Kwon was rushed into surgery and her baby was emergently delivered. Both Eina and her baby girl died. Sung Kwon, who was shot multiple times in his left arm, survived.

Hundreds of people attended the Saturday rally to honor Eina and her family and to call for change.

People marched from 4th Avenue and Lenora Street to Aburiya Bento House, the restaurant Eina and Sung owned. Community members held signs that read “women against violence,” "peace" and “change now."

The 30-year-old suspect, Cordell Maurice Goosby, was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder on Friday. He currently faces up to 57 years in prison if convicted of the crimes. Additional charges may be added, according to the King County Prosecutor's Office.

Currently, Goosby isn’t charged in the baby’s death and that hinges on state law.