SPOKANE, Wash. — You can choose to give up or stick it out, but the day is close approaching when many people decide their New Year's resolutions are no longer worth the effort.

Saturday, Jan. 12, is Quitters' Day and it is the designated day when people are most likely to give up on their New Year's resolutions.

Not everyone will give up. Some might turn "quitters' day" into a welcome change and quit a bad habit, such as smoking.

Many people living in Spokane were not familiar with the day, but confident that their resolutions would last.

"My New Year’s resolution is to have electronics off by 10 and then be asleep by 11 and it’s going really well," said a woman on her morning walk in Kendall Yards. "Overall it’s been really healthy and beneficial for me."

"My New Year’s resolution was to snack more throughout the day instead of eating three big meals," said a woman on her way to work at a salon in Kendall Yards. "It’s going okay," she said laughing.

"One of my New Year’s resolutions is to buy a bike this year and so it’s actually something I’m going to start when I know there’s not a chance of snow," said another woman on her way into work. "I mean you never know, but I think it something that could last a lifetime," she continued.

The most popular New Year's resolutions always seem to be gym-related and according to Matt Griffith, the owner of Catalyst Fitness on the South Hill, there is something you can do if you feel yourself starting to give up emotionally.

"Kind of back it off a little bit," said Griffith. "Maybe you are going too gung-ho, too quick. So maybe you are a little extra sore [and] you can't find the time to get out of that soreness factor," he continued. "So just back it off, take a day off and come back at it again."