SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward joined Up with KREM this morning to talk about yesterday's protest over the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

KREM 2's Jen York: How do you think the city responded to the violent protests?



Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward: We certainly saw a different group of people last night than we did earlier in the day.



What we saw earlier was a very peaceful protest. I thought a very powerful example of what Spokane is about. It was people coming out to demonstrate and have a discussion, which we saw. We saw thousands of people march from the park to the courthouse and the public safety building, we saw officers take a knee, in a show of unity and solidarity.

There were positive discussions going on - high emotions too obviously and so we saw that happen and later on in the evening things changed



Those protesters went home and we saw a different group stay behind and cause nothing but trouble, for our police officers, for our businesses, and they would not disperse.



So as you mentioned that's why we called a curfew in the evening to protect some of our buildings, and it relieved some of our law enforcement who worked exhaustively overnight, through the weekend.

We also got assistance from some other jurisdictions, we're very thankful for them. The Tri-cities, Kootenai County, Cheney.

This is a new day, and what we're going to remember about yesterday, I choose to remember the positive example, and the positive conversation, unfortunately we're cleaning up from what ended very unfortunately last night.





York: As we've seen in other cities, some of the protests are going on for three or four days. Is there a plan in place tonight if some of these violent demonstrators return?



Woodward: We will have more officers on hand, we have the national guard on hand to assist those officers.

I'm sure the police department under the leadership of our police chief Craig Miedl will be developing a plan, and I will be hearing about that when I go in a little bit later this morning.

But I am confident that we will definitely get beyond this, and this won't be what we remember necessarily from what happened yesterday, we will have protests obviously in the future.

I've been here 30 years, and I've never seen the rioting and the looting that I saw last night. That is not Spokane, that is not who we are, who we are is the peaceful protest with thousands of people marching and voicing their concerns about a cause, the death of a black man in Minneapolis, George Floyd, and that's what we need to talk about moving forward is how we can be better as Spokane.



York: How do you think the city responded last night to the protests?



Woodward: It was an incredible day, it was an incredible day that started with peaceful protests, that was the majority of what we saw all afternoon when thousands of people gathered in front of the red wagon at Riverfront Park.

Even before then we saw a show of unity and peace, one where there were dozens of people, there were local pastors and members of the African American community praying for the event, praying for a peaceful event and then we saw thousands of people turn out and then march from the park and across the Monroe street bridge to the court house and to the safety building.

Kurt robinson from the NAACP was there even trying best he could to deescalate some of the conversations going on throughout the day, but everybody was in unity and our officers taking a knee in solidarity at the court house along with the protesters - what a powerful moment and example of what Spokane is about.

I think our officers did an exemplary job of keeping peace throughout the day in both situations challenging as it was last night.

And they stayed around all evening. There were 14 arrests overnight, there may have been some injuries, I'll get that report, police will look at their intelligence, and we'll assess. There will probably be some lessons learned in all of this too. I couldn't be more proud of our police department.



York: What is Spokane doing to make sure that the black community and those who were peacefully demonstrating yesterday are heard?



Woodward: They were heard very very well, as I mentioned emotions were high, there were some great discussions between protesters and police officers, and I anticipate those discussions to continue, and for our police department to really take a look at what's going on and listen to our community.

We'll have more of those discussions as we go on, this hasn't ended. I had so many people get a hold of me so distraught over what was happening to our beautiful city, and businesses calling me saying please protect my business, we're seeing windows shattered, we don't want to have any more destruction.

These are businesses that are trying to recover after COVID, and just coming back and opening up their doors, and very fearful what was going on last night, so we will get beyond this, we will be better as a community as we continue to engage on the discussion of justice and justice for all.

RELATED: City of Spokane begins to clean up downtown after destructive demonstrations

RELATED: Former President Obama encourages peaceful protests, calls for change