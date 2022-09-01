Busy weekend expected for drivers traveling to Pullman for game day

People heading to Pullman on Friday and Saturday for the football battle between Vandals and Cougars will see delays on US-195 and State Route 26.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), people heading to Pullman on Friday and Saturday for the football game will see delays on US-195 and State Route 26.

Battle of the Palouse is back when @WSUCougarFB hosts @VandalFootball this Saturday at 6:30pm. Whether you are heading to Pullman Sat, or Fri for some tailgating, make sure you plan ahead & give yourself plenty of time. All lanes on US 195 & SR 26 will be open through the wknd 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cewfBHdj3e — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 31, 2022

WSDOT is advising travelers to plan ahead and leave their homes in advance in order to avoid delays if they want to be on time for the game. The Saturday game will take place at 6:30 p.m.

All lanes on US 195 and State Route are expected to be open through the Labor Day weekend.

