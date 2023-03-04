Pullman Police looking for man who allegedly committed sex offenses near WSU sororities

The man is described as being 6'0" feet tall. He has brown hair and facial hair. He was seen driving a gold or tan 2001-2007 Toyota Highlander.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman police officers are looking for a suspect wanted for allegedly committing multiple sex offenses near the Washington State University (WSU) campus.

According to the City of Pullman Police Department, the suspect is wanted for indecent exposure, including being sexually inappropriate on College Hill, near several sorority houses.

Officers were able to identify the suspect on Friday after receiving several tips and information from residents. They have yet to release his identity.

The suspect is described as being 6'0" feet tall. He has brown hair and facial hair. He was seen wearing a light green or distressed gray zip-up jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, work-style pants, and brown boots. He was seen driving a gold or tan 2001-2007 Toyota Highlander.

Officers are asking anyone with information on this man's whereabouts to contact Officer Shellabarger at (509) 334-0802.

Pullman Police: Man wanted 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.