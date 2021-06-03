Pullman Police Chief announces retirement

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins will retire from law enforcement sometime later this year, according to a press release from the Pullman Police Department.
"It has been an honor to work alongside the men and women of the Pullman Police Department," Jenkins said in the release. "They are all dedicated to policing Pullman with compassion and professionalism. City leaders and a supportive community have allowed us to be successful, making the Pullman Police Department a leader within the law enforcement community."
Pullman city leaders will now start a search for a replacement. Jenkins will remain as chief until the nationwide search is over.
Chief Jenkins worked for Pullman police for the 11 years. He became chief in July 2010. Before serving in Pullman, he worked in Southern California for over 30 years. He served at the Claremont Police Department for 33 years. He also spent three years as a cadet for the West Covina Police Department.