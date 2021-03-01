Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport gets million-dollar boost for new terminal

Washington State University and the University of Idaho are making big donations to help get the new terminal project off the ground.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The plan to build a new airport terminal at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport (PUW) is getting some financial support from the two nearby universities. Washington State University and the University of Idaho announced a $1 million pledge to help fund the terminal project.

The airport has seen significant growth in the past decade, with passenger traffic increasing 133% from 2009 to 2019. Similar growth is expected in the next decade, with passenger traffic nearly doubling by 2029.

The current passenger terminal building at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport was built in 1989. The airport said between increased space needed for the Transportation Security Administration, screening, body scanners, and more passengers, the current size is inadequate.

Plans to build a new terminal follow the completion of a newly realigned runway that opened in 2019. That project was needed to bring the airport up to standards set by the Federal Aviation Administration. It will also allow larger aircraft to use the runway and should reduce weather-related cancellations.

The new terminal is expected to cost $61 million. Major contributions to the project include:

$51 million from federal sources

$2 million from the City of Pullman

$2 million from the City of Moscow

$600,000 from Washington State University

$400,000 from the University of Idaho

WSU said travel demands from its students, faculty, staff, visiting scholars and alumni have climbed dramatically.

"It is essential that we help the airport continue to grow into a modern facility capable of helping support the varied transportation needs of our university and the regions we serve,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said in a written statement.

U of I President Scott Green called the new terminal critical to the school's students and families.

“Starting with the runway project and the expansion of flights, the improvements to our local airport make our area even more attractive to students,” Green said in a written statement.