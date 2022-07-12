Bicyclist dies at hospital after being hit by car near Pullman

The 47-year-old woman driving the car reportedly didn't see the bicyclist crossing and hit him, according to police.

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — A man riding a bicycle was hit by a car near the Washington and Idaho border on Monday night. The man later died in a nearby hospital, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Monday, 47-year-old Cynthia Anderson was driving in the right lane of westbound 270 on Airport Road in Pullman. WSP said the bicyclist crossed into traffic from the south side of the road as Anderson was driving.

WSP said Anderson did not see the cyclist and hit him.

The man, later identified as 49-year-old Jason Wallace, was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, where he later died from his injuries.

Initial reports indicate Wallace was not wearing a helmet or reflective clothing. Additionally, the report states drugs or alcohol were involved.

During the crash, the road was fully blocked about nine miles east of Pullman.

Further details are not available as of Tuesday, and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

