Pullman apartment releases tenants from lease agreements after months of construction delays

Aspen Heights Pullman was supposed to be done in August. Now, after eight months of delays, property managers told tenants to find new housing.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University parent Emily Watts said her sophomore student was set to move into Aspen Heights at the beginning of the school year. But, construction delays changed those plans.

“We received a call right before they were to move-in in August that things weren't going to be ready for like a couple of weeks, they were going to move in about mid September,” Watts explained.

A delay wasn’t ideal, but Watts wasn’t too worried.

“We could stick it out for about a month, and that would be fine,” she said. "And they're going to put 'em up in a different place. And it wouldn't be too long.”

A one-month delay turned into seven.

“It was getting pushed back further and further," Watts said.

During this time, Watts said the apartment complex provided rent-free temporary housing at another location for displaced tenants.

Even though there was a roof over her daughter's head, Watts said she couldn't help but worry about her daughter's housing situation.

“It's just really unsettling to have your kids far away and to just not feel like they had a place to call her and she's living out of boxes still at time, so it's just been difficult," Watts said.

Eventually, she said her daughter was told her apartment was ready and she could move in soon. But the good news didn't last long.

“The students all received a notification, at least my daughter did, on February 20, that they were no longer going to be able to uphold their end of the lease," Watts explained. "So they were releasing the students of the lease and they needed to find either a place to live by March 15. Or they needed to start paying rent where they were originally living rent free.”

Watts said she feels like the apartment company left students and tenants behind.

“It just feels strange that you can just release, release yourself from at least to not uphold your end of the bargain,” Watts said. “This just feels like they were abandoned, and they're just kind of stranded.”

She said paying rent at the temporary housing would also lead to another problem.

“Currently where they're being required to pay rent, where they weren't originally supposed to, goes through the end of July. And a lot of these places that they want to live next year. The lease starts June 1. And so the students are now have come to pay rent at two different places.”

We’ve reached out to Aspen Heights several times for comment and have not heard back.

WSU is not affiliated with the complex in any way.

But given the latest development, a WSU spokesperson said affected students should contact the Dean of Students office.

"Washington State University is urging students effected by the unfortunate construction delays at Aspen Heights Pullman to contact the Dean of Students Office, which has resources that will be used to help students quickly find housing options and other basic care needs. The university has adequate residence hall space available on campus that will enable students to remain in Pullman to complete the spring semester, and has asked faculty and staff who might be approached by students facing a housing issue to direct them to the Dean of Students Office's Student Care Network."

Watts said her daughter found a short-term lease through May and new housing for next year.

“They finally figured out a plan and they feel a little bit more settled but finally glad to have that behind us,” Watts said.

But even with that solution, Watts said the apartment company still needs to be held accountable for stringing its tenants along this far.

A maintenance worker at the apartment complex next to the old Aspen Heights site told KREM2 they actually had to take in 140 tenants because these apartments were never ready.

