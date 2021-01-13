More than 393,000 still without power after Puget Sound windstorm

There were nearly 560,000 power outages reported across the Puget Sound region around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

SEATTLE — Utility crews across the Puget Sound region are busy Wednesday morning after an overnight windstorm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people.

The storm knocked over trees and powerlines blocking roads across the region. Trees have also fallen on homes.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported there were nearly 560,000 power outages across the region just before 4 a.m.

PSE spokesperson Jarrett Tomalin said crews are assessing the damage, but said the weather is still an issue.

“Really going out and seeing what areas, what damage is out there is that first step, and this process takes time,” said Tomalin. “And crews may be delayed because the weather is still unsafe out there and remains an issue.”

Tomalin said there isn’t an estimated time that power will be restored to all customers.

The NWS said the winds have peaked, but it will remain gusty with wind speeds up to 30-40 mph through Wednesday morning.

Overnight wind gusts reached 61 mph in Federal Way, 58 mph in SeaTac and 45 mph in Seattle. Smith Island in Island County saw a peak wind gust of 68 mph, according to the NWS.

High winds have impacted ski resort operations. Crystal Mountain is closed Wednesday as crews clear trees and power lines from Highway 410. Mount Baker is also closed after the state closed Highway 542. A power outage at the Summit at Snoqualmie delayed the opening of Summit Central, with Silver Fir on standby and Alpental daytime operations canceled.

The NWS said Flood Warnings are in effect for 14 points in western Washington Wednesday morning, and a few other rivers may reach flood stage later in the day. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.