Public meeting Wednesday focused on road improvements near 37th Avenue and Ray Street

The name of the project is called the Ray-Freya Alternatives Analysis, replacing a concept called the Ray-Freya Crossover.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane will hold an online public meeting to discuss options to address road improvements near 37th Ave and Ray Street. The meeting will begin Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The meeting will primarily focus on the area of Ray, Freya and Regal corridors on the South Hill. The name of the project is called the Ray-Freya Alternatives Analysis, which would replace a concept called the Ray-Freya Crossover which was removed from city plans in 2017.

Previously, the Ray-Freya Crossover would have moved traffic from Ray at 37th to Freya, running near Ferris High school. It had been part of the city's 6-year Arterial Street Plan. The goal with this project was to ease traffic congestion in the area, according to the City's website.

This will also be the second public meeting to address the Ray-Freya Alternatives Analysis project. The first meeting was held on February 17. Additionally, the city staff will announce updated project concepts and recommendations.

The City's website also explains that the final selected project will be added to the City’s street plans and would be funded partially through Transportation Impact Fees paid by development. The City also would seek additional construction funding as needed.