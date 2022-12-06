Public invited to weigh in on electric vehicle infrastructure in Idaho

ITD will host several opportunities for the public to voice their input on where electric vehicle charging stations should be located throughout Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho agencies will be hosting opportunities throughout the state for the public to offer input on future electric vehicle (EV) charging stations using funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI).

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (IOEMR), and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) will hold discussions regarding how to effectively use NEVI funds to construct an interconnected network of EV charging stations throughout Idaho.

The Idaho Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan is expected to be approved sometime after September 2022. The state is expected to receive $4.4 million in the first year of funding, then $6.3 million annually for the following four years, according to ITD.

The collaboration effort aligns with the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) announcement on the NEVI formula program, according to ITD.

The public involvement events are intended to allow Idahoans an opportunity to share their feedback on where they believe these charging stations should be built, with focus on locations near Idaho’s interstates and highways.

ITD will then compile the information and present the findings, along with a strategic plan, to the FHWA to help guide the EV infrastructure rollout.

There will be a virtual public meeting on July 13 at 11 a.m. MT. People who wish to attend the meeting are asked to register in advance by clicking HERE.

The full list of statewide public involvement events along with the locations and times are listed below.

Idaho Falls

Monday, June 13, 4 p.m. MT

Idaho Falls Library Rooms 1 & 2

457 W Broadway Idaho Falls, ID

Fort Hall

Tuesday, June 14 12:00 p.m. MT

Shoshone Bannock Resort & Casino

777 Bannock Trail Fort Hall, ID

Magic Valley

Tuesday, June 21, 12:00 p.m. MT

College of Southern Idaho

Human Services Bldg #150

North College Rd Twin Falls, ID

Lewiston

Tuesday, June 28, 12:00 p.m. PT

Lewiston Public Library

411 D St. Lewiston, ID

Coeur D' Alene

Wednesday, June 29, 12:00 p.m. PT

ITD District 1 Office

600 W Prairie Ave Coeur d'Alene, ID

Treasure Valley

Wednesday, July 6, 5:00 p.m. MT

Garden City, City Hall

6015 Glenwood St. Garden City, ID

ITD also encourages the public to participate in their online survey on the EV infrastructure rollout.

