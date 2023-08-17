Providence expanded behavioral health program helps children move past trauma

The recently inaugurated facility at Providence Holy Family Hospital has opened its doors to the community, providing a nurturing environment for children in need.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In an effort to address the needs of children and families facing emotional and behavioral challenges, Providence is expanding its Behavioral and Educational Skills Training (BEST) Program. The program offers a comprehensive approach to help children overcome trauma-related issues and mental health concerns.

A Promising Endeavor

Liam Stretch, a recent graduate of the BEST Program, shed light on the value this program brings to families. Liam's journey through the program showcases its potential to bring about transformative changes.

Stretch's story is a testament to the positive impact of the BEST Program. At the outset of the year, Liam found himself grappling with severe anxiety, which even led to seizures.

"The staff, they were so much fun," Stretch reminisced, highlighting the supportive environment that the BEST Program provides. With a structured curriculum and a team of dedicated professionals, the program empowers children to develop essential behavioral and educational skills.

The BEST Program: Bridging the Gap

The BEST Program is designed to assist children dealing with emotional and behavioral challenges stemming from past trauma and mental health issues. Tamara Sheehan, the BEST Program Director, explained that the program's objective is to guide children and their parents through the process of understanding and managing these challenges.

"We really help them go from not knowing what to do, to having a plan of how to work with the child, and teaching both the parents through parenting courses," Sheehan emphasized. The program encompasses various facets, including classrooms, therapy rooms, and an activity room, ensuring a holistic approach to children's development.

Creating Lasting Change

Liam Stretch's success story is just one of many that the BEST Program has facilitated. "Our mission is to continue to serve people upstream. And this is the best way to do it. As you've seen with Liam, he's getting up the stream, you can tell that it made a real difference for him and his family," Tamara Sheehan underlined the program's commitment to fostering lasting change.

The expansion of the program has doubled its capacity, offering more opportunities to children seeking support. However, due to its high demand, there is still a waitlist for prospective participants. Providence has stated that the wait time varies and priority is given to children with the most urgent needs.

A Brighter Future

Liam Stretch's journey has not only transformed his life but has also inspired him to make a positive impact on others. "I was there, and I would see kids who were just sitting there feeling down. I went over to them and I helped them out," Liam shared his aspiration to pay forward the support he received.

Liam's mother, Stephanie Stretch, expressed her joy over witnessing the remarkable change in her son's emotional regulation. "We wouldn't understand why he was getting upset until he finally blew up. And now, you know, gosh, I can't remember the last time we had a big blowout," she said, highlighting the substantial progress Liam has made.