Protest planned for Saturday in Spokane after Breonna Taylor decision

SPOKANE, Wash. — Activists are expected to hold a peaceful protest in downtown Spokane on Saturday afternoon to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, home.

A grand jury on Wednesday brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong on March 13.

Prosecutors in Kentucky said the two officers who fired their weapons were justified in using force to protect themselves when they were shot at by Taylor's boyfriend, who thought the officers were home intruders.

Instead, the only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes.

Occupy Spokane, a local activist group, is organizing the protest that is set to begin at the Big Red Wagon and run from 2-5 p.m. More than 60 people have said they will attend the protest as of Thursday morning, with nearly 290 people who are interested.

"The decision by the Kentucky Attorney General did not go far enough. No justice = no peace. Let's join together safely this Saturday to give voice to our outrage over the injustice in Kentucky and all of America! Say their names! And wear your masks," the Facebook event description reads.

More than a dozen people gathered for a small protest in Riverfront Park on Wednesday night following the decision in Breonna Taylor's case. The protesters were holding signs and chanting as they marched.

Small protest in Riverfront Park tonight against the decision not to prosecute the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor. Full scale protest is planned for Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/t8twQBhKTg — Casey Decker (@KREMCasey) September 24, 2020

Protests have already erupted across the country following the decision.

In Seattle, more than a dozen people were arrested on Wednesday night following two separate protests. The Seattle Police Department said multiple officers were injured during a Capitol Hill protest, with one officer who was struck in the back of the head with a bat.

In Louisville, two police officers were shot and more than 100 people were arrested during protests on Wednesday.