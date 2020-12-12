1 person shot, suspect detained after clashing protests in Olympia

The suspect was detained and there is no word yet on the victim's condition, according to a tweet from WSP.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officials with Washington State Patrol have confirmed one person was shot during clashing demonstrations on the Capitol Campus in Olympia Saturday.

Police in Olympia declared a riot Saturday afternoon and arrested at least one person as groups with different points of view held simultaneous protests.

The Olympia Police Department early Saturday afternoon tweeted that the situation was fluid with groups of people moving from the downtown area to the state capital building and campus.

Roads were blocked for some time, but around 3:30 p.m. police said the crowds had dispersed.

It's unclear when the shooting took place.

Groups planning demonstrations in the city included a group that wanted COVID-19 restrictions lifted, another protesting President Donald Trump's loss in the presidential election last month, and a Black Lives Matter counter-protest.

Additional dispersal orders have been issued.



If you are a participant in the mob, leave now. — Olympia Police Dept (@OlyPD) December 12, 2020