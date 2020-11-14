President Trump visits supporters at Freedom Plaza ahead of Million MAGA March

Thousands of people gathered Saturday to protest results of the presidential election.

WASHINGTON — Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Freedom Plaza early Saturday for a series of planned demonstrations organized by different groups including Women for America First and March for Trump. Those who showed up early got a visit from the president himself when his motorcade drove by supporters around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, according to presidential pool reporters

The groups believe the election is being stolen from President Trump by means of election fraud. However, there isn't evidence to support these claims.

Trump tweeted on Friday that he "may stop by and say hello." Demonstrators carrying flags were seen running up to an SUV, chanting "USA! USA!" and "Four more years!"

WUSA9's own Mike Valerio tweeted out video of the motorcade moving down the street with supporters running up to it.

VIDEO: POTUS waving to Million MAGA March from his motorcade. He can be seen in the right back seat window.

The demonstrations were scheduled to begin at noon on Saturday and counter-protests were also planned. Supporters of President Trump were planning to gather at Freedom Plaza before marching toward the Supreme Court

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said police will be in attendance to facilitate peaceful First Amendment demonstrations.