Live updates: Protesters in Spokane gather for 'Stop the Steal' rally

SPOKANE, Wash. — Protesters are gathering on Wednesday for a "Stop the Steal" rally in Spokane.

Similar rallies have been organized around the United States. The groups believe the election is being stolen from President Donald Trump through means of election fraud. However, there isn’t evidence to support these claims.

Rep. Matt Shea, who represents Spokane Valley and has been at the center of controversy multiple times in the past, posted about the rally on Facebook. He did not run for reelection in 2020.

Follow along for live updates below.

A car rally began at the Spokane Arena at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. According to Shea's post, organizers have also planned "Stop the Tyranny March" from the Spokane Arena to City Hall beginning at 2 p.m.

Protesters also gathered for a "Stop the Steal" rally in Coeur d'Alene at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Follow along below for live updates on Wednesday's rally and march in Spokane.

11:37 a.m.: Protesters moved back into their vehicles to continue the car rally through downtown Spokane.

11:30 a.m.: Dozens of protesters listened to speakers in downtown Spokane, including Rep. Matt Shea.

11 a.m.: "Stop the Steal" car rally begins at the Spokane Arena.