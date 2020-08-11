Protests in Oregon, Washington as Joe Biden is announced as president-elect

While people celebrated the news in downtown Portland, elsewhere in the state others were gathering in protest.

SALEM, Ore. — People in downtown Portland gathered Saturday to celebrate Joe Biden winning the presidential election but elsewhere in the Northwest protest rallies are taking place.

Two right-wing "Stop the Steal" protests were planned to happen in Salem and Vancouver, Washington, following an announcement by the Associated Press and NBC that Joe Biden has won the election and is now the president-elect.

"Stop the Steal" refers to the idea that Democrats are stealing the election from President Donald Trump, which he has tweeted about several times without evidence.

Saturday afternoon in Salem, the Oregon State Police (OSP) said that there were opposing groups clashing outside the Capitol building. An unlawful assembly was announced around 5 p.m. though left and right-wing groups continued to clash.

Four people between the ages of 22 and 37 were arrested between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Journalists outside the Capitol documented a large right-wing group who organized the "Stop the Steal" rally, which OSP said started around noon.

A left-wing counter-protest group of about 200 gathered at Pringles Park in Salem before marching to the Capitol. Independent journalist Garrison Davis noted in a tweet that there were armed protesters on both sides.

At the right wing “Stop the Steal”/“Stop the Count” rally in Oregon’s capital of Salem. pic.twitter.com/FIwFMZFekC — Garrison Davis (@hungrybowtie) November 7, 2020

There is a left wing gathering in Pringles Park in Salem OR. There is live indigenous music & speakers. #Election2020 #Oregon #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/H8Sesoo62X — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) November 7, 2020

People from the left-wing rally eventually marched to the Capitol and there were reports of multiple fights, according to journalists at the scene and police

Oregon state police walk through. To note: several people have been shoved, maced, or punched. No unlawful assembly declared. pic.twitter.com/iA1r3qh7e4 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) November 7, 2020

The Salem Police Department declared an unlawful assembly shortly after 5 p.m. Over a loudspeaker, police warned people to stay out of the street and traffic was temporarily blocked off.

State police make an arrets pic.twitter.com/tfkP4RDAlj — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) November 8, 2020

In Vancouver, the other "Stop the Steal" protest was set to happen at Esther Short Park around 5 p.m. Dozens of Trump supporters marched on I-5 in Vancouver ahead of the planned rally.