Spokane protesters rally against ‘Killology’ training

A public forum with the community could be held before any cancellation is put into place.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Petitions against "Killology" training in Spokane have now turned into protest pushing for its cancellation.

The training is a course for law enforcement that includes lessons with how officers should deal with police-involved killings.

For nearly three hours, several protesters held an open dialogue for why they’re against the seminar. The march began at City Hall before making its way to the Spokane County Courthouse.

While there, many of the speakers called on the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office to cancel the training that’s set for later this year in October.

“That’s not something that serves the community of Spokane,” Natíí Straub Said.

Today’s event in opposition to the training was led by Straub and the Human Rights Activist Coterie of Spokane.

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has gone on record to say he would prefer an open dialogue with the community before making any cancellations.

He sees the training as something that would benefit his officers' mental health in the event they had to take someone’s life. People speaking out against the training feel it's unnecessary and goes against any kind of progress that would form stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community.

“Just getting to understand that in a very humanizing way is something that we’re going to have to do if we want to get this event shut down,” explained Straub. “If we want to get that Killology training turned around, we can’t fight fire with fire on this issue. We have to fight fire with water.”

Organizers say that over the past few weeks, protests have been slowing down in Spokane but that "Killology" is an issue they can’t sit idly by and allow.