Protest planned at Spokane City Hall over police guild contract

The protest comes as Spokane City Council members are expected to vote on the police guild contract at Monday night's meeting.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Protesters are planning to gather at Spokane City Hall on Monday afternoon ahead of an expected city council vote on the Spokane Police Guild contract.

"The Mayor has negotiated a tentative agreement with the Police Guild and is presenting the agreement to the City Council for its consideration," reads the agenda for Monday night's city council meeting.

More than 140 people have said on Facebook that they will attend the "No Police Contract Protest," which is set to begin at 2:30 p.m., while more than 740 people are interested. The protest is organized by a handful of local activist groups, including Occupy Spokane and Stronger Together Spokane.

The police guild contract has become a political flashpoint in Spokane as protesters have taken to the streets to demand, among other things, more accountability from law enforcement.

The document totaling more than 70 pages has been in the works for years. It's so delayed that it’s mostly retroactive, covering 2017 through 2020.

But of the 70 pages, it’s one section – Article 27 – that’s generated by far the most public scrutiny. That is the section that deals with civilian oversight of the Spokane Police Department.

In Spokane, that oversight is conducted by the Office of the Police Ombudsman, created by a charter amendment overwhelmingly passed by city voters in 2013.

The current ombudsman, Bart Logue, serves as the city’s primary watchdog of local law enforcement. He is overseen by a five-member Police Ombudsman Commission.

The crux of the debate is whether Logue, his staff and the commission are given enough independence and power. Many – from left-wing protesters to the local NAACP to city council members liberal and conservative alike – feel the answer is no. They argue the old contract places too many constraints on the ombudsman’s office and they hoped the new contract would fix that problem.

The biggest criticism of the proposed contract, though, is that is still creates too many hoops to jump through before the ombudsman can conduct his own investigation of an accusation, and too many restrictions on what he’s allowed to do while conducting it.

Critics also say the new contract gives the Spokane Police Guild too much power when it comes to selecting the ombudsman.

Despite the widespread skepticism from city council members about the proposal, it's not guaranteed that they will vote to reject it on Monday night.

That’s because it’s somewhat unclear what would happen if they do. One possibility is that the contract would go back to mediation and come up with something more palatable for the council, but that may be unlikely. If the city administration and the guild can’t come to terms in mediation, the contract could be sent to arbitration, where substantial changes would be harder to come by.

Council members are also taking into consideration the fact that this contract, since it's so overdue, expires at the end of the year. That means negotiations on a new contract would begin almost immediately if they do approve it.