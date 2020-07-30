"The only question is whether we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed, and the answer to that is no," Bell said Thursday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said he will not pursue charges after a new investigation into the 2014 death of Michael Brown.

Bell said the decision came after a five-month review of documents and other evidence. The office's newly formed Conviction and Incident Review Unit conducted the review.

"The only question is whether we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed, and the answer to that is no," Bell said Thursday. "And I would violate my ethical duties if I, nonetheless, brought charges."

Bell said his office did not announce the new investigation and parts of the office were not aware of the ongoing investigation to avoid outside influence on the case.

"What was important to us was we didn't want to create a circus if we announced we were looking at it," Bell said. "We didn't want any outside or undue pressure to push us in one direction or another. We wanted to have the opportunity to look at it, give it a fair, fresh set of eyes and go where the facts took us, and that's what we did."

Brown's father, Michael Brown Sr., called for Bell's office to launch a new investigation last August on the fifth anniversary of his son's death.

"It was a day I thought I would never see, a day that has changed my life forever — although I have been forced to learn how to cope with his absence," Brown Sr. said on the steps of the St. Louis County Justice Center on Aug. 9, 2019. "I would never guess the fact that my son would no longer be here, and justice has not been served."

Bell said the investigation was concluded weeks ago. He said his office then set a date to meet with the family to inform them of his decision before announcing it on Thursday.

Brown, 18, was unarmed when he was shot and killed by former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson. Wilson was never charged.

Brown and a friend were walking down the middle of Canfield Drive when Wilson told them to move to the sidewalk. An exchange of words led to a fight inside Wilson's SUV. Brown got out and ran, then turned around to face the officer.

Wilson told investigators that he shot Brown — who was 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 290 pounds — in self-defense. Some people in the Canfield Green apartment complex near the shooting initially claimed Brown had his hands up in surrender, but the grand jury found no evidence to confirm that.

Bell said his office did not have any contact with Wilson during the investigation or after the decision was made. Bell said the investigation did not clear Wilson of wrongdoing.

"I also want to be clear that our investigation did not exonerate Darren Wilson," Bell said. "The question of whether we can prove a case at trial is different than clearing him of any and all wrongdoing."

The shooting led to weeks of protests that included looting and violent confrontations between demonstrators and police officers, many in riot gear and with military-style weapons. Protests escalated again after the grand jury announcement on Nov. 24, 2014. Wilson resigned days after the announcement.

While the Justice Department declined to indict Wilson, it issued a report citing racial prejudice in the Ferguson Police Department and a municipal court system that made money through court fines and legal fees, costs largely borne by black residents. A consent agreement signed in 2016 requires significant reforms.

Bell defeated Bob McCulloch — who oversaw the grand jury process — in the Democratic primary in 2018 and took office on the first day of 2019. Bell ran on a platform of reform and promised to re-examine the case as the prosecuting attorney.

Bell wouldn't face any limitations in the investigation into whether potential murder charges. Wilson was never charged and tried, so there is no double-jeopardy. There is no statute of limitations on filing murder charges.