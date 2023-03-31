Project id finds a new home at Millwood church

Project id, a non-profit that supports people with disabilities, has found a new location. The non-profit will move into the Millwood Presbyterian Church on Monday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The wait is finally over; Project id, a non-profit that supports people with disabilities, has found a new location.

"I think it's going to be a win win for us here," said Bob Hutchinson, the executive director at Project id. "Millwood Presbyterian church decided that they would like to be a partner with us and help us in providing programming."

Hutchinson said the church is a larger space and will be much safer than their old location.

"Outside someone made a bed in front of our door. And underneath that bed was a bunch of razor blades," he said.

Back in January, Project id learned that staying in their old space on Havana was no longer an option when their landlord tripled the rent. Hutchinson knew he couldn't continue operations there, but didn't want to shut down.

"Sometimes you have to really believe in that there is a higher being out there that's going to help us and it doesn't mean that we stop working," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson's old landlord let him stay for three more months so they didn't have to pause operations. Brad Dawson has a brother in the program.

"Marcus thrives going here, Marcus loves being here," Dawson said. "And he's not the only one. And so this also takes a lot of the burden off, you know, caretakers, you know, and people like that."

With a new space, Project id couldn't be more excited. Joshua Simmons is the non-profit's board president.

"I'm ecstatic. I view anytime a situation is uncomfortable challenges can be turned into blessings and miracles almost," Simmons said .

The team has already moved all their office spaces, brought their programs supplies, such as their computer lab, and various video games.

Project id currently has more than 200 members that attends their day and night program.

"It's easy to curl up in a ball and just go go poor, poor us. But we believe in our mission so strongly," Hutchinson said.

The program will fully transition here starting on Monday.

