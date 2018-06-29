GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- President Trump will hold a rally in Great Falls, Montana on Thursday, July 5.

Trump will be boosting Republican GOP hopeful candidate, Matt Rosendale. He is also supporting Congressman Greg Gianforte,a Republican incumbent seeking reelection.

The rally will be held at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark. The event is planned to begin at 4 p.m. MST. Doors will open at 1 p.m.

Those interested in attending can register for the event here. People are limited two tickets per mobile number.

A counter-protest is also planned for Thursday. The "Grab him by the hypocrisy" rally will be held at 1 outside of the arena at Montana ExpoPark.

