SPOKANE, Wash. — Local Catholic Dioceses and other Spokane community members are sending their thoughts and prayers to Paris after flames engulfed the world-famous Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday.

At last check, a French officials and the Paris fire chief say they think Notre Dame Cathedral’s landmark rectangular towers have been saved from the fire.

Paris fire commander Jean-Claude Gallet said two-thirds of Notre Dame’s roofing “has been ravaged.” One firefighter was injured.

He added that crews will keep working overnight to cool down the structure.

The Catholic Diocese of Spokane sent several messages calling for prayers on social media, including Facebook and Twitter.

“Pray for the firefighters, that no lives may be lost and the historic cathedral saved,” the diocese wrote on Twitter.

Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington also shared a message of prayer from the diocese on Facebook.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise also shared a message of condolence and asked congregants for prayers via social media.

“Prayers in Lourdes, for all those who cry for Notre Dame de Paris,” the diocese wrote on Facebook.

St. John’s Cathedral, an Episcopal cathedral on Spokane’s South Hill, also shared a message of support for Parisians.

“Holding the congregants of Notre Dame, Paris, in our prayers as well as those fighting the fire and keeping its neighborhood safe,” the cathedral wrote on Facebook.

Gonzaga University has not yet issued a statement or shared a message of support, but the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities also sent prayers to Paris.

"At the beginning of Holy Week, we pray for Notre Dame, and for our brothers and sisters in France," they wrote on Facebook.

A handful of KREM employees also shared their thoughts about the devastating fire.

“This is just terrible,” KREM 2 Morning News anchor Brittany Bailey wrote on Facebook.

Investigating producer and reporter Ian Smay shared video of the scene. He wrote, “Horrible.”

KREM Sports Director Brenna Greene, who is a graduate of Gonzaga University, shared video showing one of Notre Dame’s iconic spires collapsing.

“Heartbroken. So heartbroken,” she wrote.

