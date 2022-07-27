More than 1,100 lose power in West Plains, near Spokane Int'l Airport

Hundreds of people are without power on Wednesday morning in the West Plains area, on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year, so far.

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 1,100 -people lost power on Wednesday morning in the West Plains area, west of Spokane. The outage comes on a day when temperatures are expected to be around 100 degrees in the Spokane area.

Inland Power reports 1,152 customers affected by outages as of 7:30 a.m. The outage appears to be in an area south of Spokane International Airport, according to a map posted by Inland Power. KREM 2 News has reached out to the airport to figure out if the outage is affecting any operations and is waiting to hear back.

The cause of the outage is still not known but Inland Power reports a crew is on site. Power is estimated to be restored by 10:40 a.m. according to Inland Power.

"We have a large outage in Spokane County impacting 1,148 members. Crews are patrolling the line and will restore power as quickly and safely as possible," Inland Power Tweeted.

The outage could create an uncomfortable or dangerous situation for people unable to cool their homes. Excessive Heat Warnings are in place across the Inland Northwest because of the heat wave. The high temperatures have the potential to break records Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

This is a developing story. KREM 2 News will provide updates as more information is available.

