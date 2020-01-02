POST FALLS, Idaho — A power outage is impacting over 2,400 customers in the Post Falls area.

As of 8:25 p.m. Friday, 2,417 customers were without power.

According to Avista’s outage map, they expect it to be restored around 9:45 p.m. The cause of the outage is under investigation. Avista said crews are working to restore power, weather and safety conditions permitting.

The outage impacted the Post Falls High basketball games. KREM 2’s Brett Allbery was at the girl’s basketball game when the power went out. They tried to finish the game while using the school’s backup lights.

Allbery said the boy’s game was moved to Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene.

