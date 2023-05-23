One person dead following Potlatch house fire

When firefighters arrived, they extinguished the fire and found a deceased man located inside the burned home.

POTLATCH, Idaho — One person is dead after a fire in a Latah County house early Saturday morning.

Officers with the Latah County Sheriff’s Office and Potlatch Fire Department (PFD) responded to a structure fire at around 5 a.m. at a house on US-95, north of Potlatch.

When firefighters arrived, they extinguished the fire and found a deceased man inside the burned home.

Detectives and a member of the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s office later arrived at the scene and started investigating.

The cause of the person's death and what led to the house fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

