Potato truck tips over near Highway 24 in Adams County

OTHELLO, Wash. — A truck carrying thousands of potatoes tipped over on Thursday near Othello.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, the potato truck tipped between the Bench Road and Highway 24 roundabout in Adams County.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrived at the scene and handled the investigation.
