Pot shops now eligible for free security assessments after uptick in violent break-ins

A state board has expanded its contract with a private firm to provide security assessments of individual cannabis retailers across Washington.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — In an effort to heighten security at Washington's pot shops, a new plan is being introduced by a state board after a year marked by a rise in violent break-ins.

Numbers from last year prove pot shops remain a target for robberies, which is why the Liquor and Cannabis Board introduced a new offering for them Monday.

The state board expanded its contract with security management firm Setracon, Inc. to provide on-site security assessments of individual cannabis retailers across Washington state.

The assessments will be free of charge and voluntary for cannabis stores across Washington. The report the security company produces is confidential and for the sole use of the owner.

"I think it would be great to have an actual security firm come in and say, 'Hey, these are things that you could do to improve your security,'" said Tirzah, who owns Goobie's Doobies, a cannabis retailer in Maple Valley.

In August, Tirzah's employees and customers were held at gunpoint.

"A couple of guys came in and held up the store with the guns and stole some product and ran off," Tirzah said. "The Liquor Board did give us some tips and some advice when they came in after the robbery."

To learn more about the offering, KING 5 caught up with the president of Setracon, Jeffery Slotnick.

Slotnick said the company will assess facilities on-site for any security vulnerabilities and suggest smart solutions.

"One of our recommendations is that in front of these retail shops, they should place bollards," Slotnick said. Why should they place bollards? Well, it would have prevented the three robberies that occurred just a few months ago, where people were stealing a vehicle and using it to drive into the front of a building."

Federal law forces pot shops to operate almost entirely with cash only, making them more susceptible to robberies. Last year, Washington saw a spike in pot shop robberies from the year before.

Tirzah is open to the idea, especially since she said she has had trouble booking a security assessment.

"I contacted a couple of private security firms and they weren't taking new clients," Tirzah said.

Slotnick said many shop owners rely on crime prevention police officers because their assessments are free, however, he said, "the availability of crime prevention type people is very difficult."

That is why he is hoping this will move the needle forward.

"It really is about making places safer for their employees protecting life, and protecting property," Slotnick said.

A spokesperson for the Liquor and Cannabis Board was not immediately available for comment in regard to how much this program is expected to cost in state funds.