Post Falls Walmart to close through Sunday for cleaning, restocking shelves

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Walmart, 6405 W. Pointe Parkway, will be closed at 2 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday for cleaning and sanitizing of the building, as reported by KREM 2 news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

"As you know, several areas across the country have seen a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," according to a company statement released Friday.

The temporary closure will allow extra time for a third-party specialist "to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community."

Walmart closed its Spokane Valley store in August for the same length of time and same reasons. It has also temporarily closed stories around the country for cleaning and sanitizing.

"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts," the company statement said.

Walmart said in addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, it also offers easy access to vaccines for associates.

Associates receive two hours of paid leave to receive their vaccination and up to three days paid leave, should they experience an adverse reaction.

"These protocols and convenient access to vaccinations are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers," the statement said.