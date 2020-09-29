Post Falls teen who showed interest in being a survivalist goes missing

Jameson has previously made comments and read books about trying to be a survivalist in the woods, police said.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen early Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from Post Falls police, Jameson Jeffries, 15, was last seen at his home in Post Falls on Monday around 3:30 a.m.

Police said he left home wearing a black zip up hoodie, black jeans and a black or gray backpack.

Jameson has previously made comments and read books about trying to be a survivalist in the woods, police said. There are no known locations where Jameson would attempt this or any means to get there except walk.

He is 5’10” tall and 140 pounds.