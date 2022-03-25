Operation Give Back exceeds fundraising goal

The money was used to purchase a specialized bike for the Idaho Veterans Home.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Students from seven Post Falls elementary schools successfully carried out the "Operation Give Back" campaign, as reported by the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Not only did they reach their goal of raising $1,600 to purchase a specialized bicycle for the Idaho State Veterans Home under construction in Post Falls, they doubled that amount, said Principal Kathy Baker — a total of $3,246.

“Boys and girls, and honored guests, we are here to celebrate a mission complete,” Baker said in the Greensferry Elementary School gym on Tuesday.

Baker presented several gifts to representatives of the veterans home including several framed pieces of military-themed student artwork.

The custom three-wheel bike has seating for passengers and several storage compartments. Deemed the “Blessing Bike,” it will be a convenient way for residents to explore the nearby North Idaho Centennial Trail.

Len Crosby, an Army veteran and member of American Legion Post 154 in Rathdrum, accepted the gifts.

“You set a goal and worked hard to achieve that goal. And you were successful,” Crosby said. “You did not say, ‘that’s too hard.’ You did not say, ‘I’m too little to do that.’ You have accomplished your mission.”

Each school took a different approach to raising money. Some had a hat day, where students who brought in any donation could wear a hat at school.

Bringing the veterans' home to Post Falls has been in the making for 20 years, Crosby said. It took the efforts of many community members to make it happen.

Because the fundraiser was so successful, a check was also presented for $1,167.36 to sponsor a residential room at the veterans home.

The veterans home will feature 64 single-occupancy rooms with private bathrooms. Also included in the design are community dining spaces, lounges and television rooms.

The veterans home is expected to be completed around November.

Crosby left students with a few final words of encouragement.

“Continue to help others. Be kind,” Crosby said. “Be respectful to your parents and teachers, and stay in school.”