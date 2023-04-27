Post Falls police investigating spam calls from number impersonating non-emergency line

People who get calls from a number impersonating the police dispatch line should call the department's non-emergency line and file a report.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Residents of North Idaho have reported scam calls from someone pretending to be a Post Falls police officer.

In the last 24 hours, the Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) received reports of scam calls from residents claiming the department called them. According to PFPD, the scam caller would pretend to be an officer or detective from the department and then claim the person they're calling missed a court date or owed money.

If people receive a call from the department number and are told they owe money, police are asking them to hang up and call the Post Falls non-emergency line at (208) 773-3517 and file a report. PFPD also said that police do not call people to ask them for money.

"If someone calls you saying they are an officer and soliciting money, it is a scam. Hang up. Report these attempts to your local police department or sheriff's office," PFPD said in a statement.

Police also advise to never give financial information over the phone and warn that phone numbers can be faked to look real.

PFPD said they are investigating the calls. No suspects have been identified.

