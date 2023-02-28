Post Falls police looking for young boy allegedly taken from legal guardian

Police are searching for 11-year-old Paxtyn Yount and his mother, 37-year-old Ashley Yount, after she allegedly took him from his legal guardian, his grandma.

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) is looking for an 11-year-old boy they believe was taken from his legal guardian by his mother.

Police are searching for 11-year-old Paxtyn Yount and his mother, 37-year-old Ashley Yount, after she allegedly took him from his legal guardian, his grandma, on Monday night. Paxtyn is supposed to be in his grandma's custody due to a court order.

On Tuesday night, police responded to an argument at a house near Quail Run Boulevard. During the argument, police said Yount left the house with Paxtyn, despite a Kootenai County court order stating he needs to be in his grandma's custody.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Yount on a charge of second-degree kidnapping.

Yount is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Ford Fusion with Idaho license plate K695637. Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call 208-773-3517.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.