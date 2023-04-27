Post Falls police looking for missing teen that left home for at-risk youths

14-year-old Anna Garcia left a home for at-risk teens without permission on April 22. Police say she may have ties to the Twin Falls area.

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) is looking for a teen girl that reportedly left a home for at-risk youths without permission.

According to police, 14-year-old Anna Garcia left the at-risk home on April 22, 2023. Investigators are working to find out where she is but have not been able to find her.

Police are now asking for the public's help in locating Anna, who is a signed runaway. Police say she may have ties to the Twin Falls area.

Anna is 5'3", weighs approximately 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a smiley face tattoo and a cross tattoo on her left hand.

Anyone with information about where Anna may be is asked to call 208-773-3517.