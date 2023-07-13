Post Falls man dies in I-90 crash

A Post Falls man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday when his 2006 Chevy Aveo slammed into the Idaho Street bridge abutment in Post Falls.

POST FALLS, Idaho — A Post Falls man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday when his 2006 Chevy Aveo slammed into the Idaho Street bridge abutment in Post Falls.

Idaho State Police are investigating the crash that claimed the life of Christopher David Tacheny, 58, who was driving westbound on Interstate 90 when his Aveo left the freeway and hit the bridge. ISP Trooper Eric O'Brien said next of kin have been notified.

"We won’t know final cause of death until the autopsy report comes back," O'Brien said.

The autopsy is set for today at the medical examiner's office in Spokane, O'Brien said. He said officials won't know until after the autopsy if a medical issue is what caused Tacheny to leave the roadway.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

