Post Falls High School graduate dies in Utah climbing accident

Kyle Wimpenny, 25, died while trying to summit Kings Peak — the highest point in Utah.

POST FALLS, Idaho — A graduate of Post Falls High School died in a climbing accident while trying to summit the highest peak in Utah.

Friends confirmed that 25-year-old Kyle Wimpenny attended PFHS and ran cross country.

Wimpenny left his home in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, Sept. 13 with plans to summit King Peaks in Summit County, Utah. KREM's Boise sister station KTVB reports that Wimpenny told his roommate to call for help if he had not returned by Wednesday, Sept. 16.

After nearly four days of searching that began on Sept. 17, a search team found Wimpenny's body at the base of the Kings Peak summit on Sunday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said it appears Wimpenny fell approximately 1,000 feet while attempting the climb.

"Over four days of searching, every person dedicated their all to searching for and locating Kyle. Although it was not the outcome we hoped for, we are relieved that Kyle will be returned to his family," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post. "Hug your loved ones often."

This was Wimpenny's second attempt at hiking Kings Peak. He attempted the hike for the first time in June but turned around after finding a mountain lion on the trail, KTVB reports.

While Wimpenny's death was tragic, his friends are remembering him for his positivity, zest for life, humor and energy.

“He always said he thought he wasn't going to make it to 30," Wimpenny's friend Amanda Ireton told KTVB. "He thought he was going to die before 30 because of his lifestyle, because he loves living on the edge."

Janette Fife, who attended high school with Wimpenny, said he was a "lively person" whose spirit she admired.

"I am beyond words at this news. I can’t believe he is gone," she wrote in a Facebook post. "We were good friends in high school and had a blast in cross country and ultimate frisbee games. He was always the entertainer and got everyone laughing with his personality. I am saddened by the news and am praying for him and his family to find peace in these trying times."