Unidentified boom heard and seen in Post Falls and Rathdrum

North Idahoans questions what they saw and heard Sunday night. Local Sheriff says it was most likely a sonic boom.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho —

People throughout Post Falls and Rathdrum are wondering what the heck happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night when they felt and heard a loud boom that some described as house-shaking, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

"Yes it felt and sounded like something crashed into our house. I thought it was maybe snow sliding off the roof but now knowing that others heard and felt it that it was something else," wrote Kali Hume Gardiner, of Post Falls, on the CDA Press Facebook page.

Sheriff Bob Norris told The Press around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night that his office had completed a facilities/event checklist and found no evidence of any physical damage in Kootenai County, nor had they located a source of the sound.

The sheriff said they have concluded it was likely a sonic boom related to aviation or space.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

