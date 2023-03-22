Confederate flag pulled from American Legion display

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls American Legion Post 143 removed a Confederate flag from its display of historical American battle flags in response to outcry on social media.
"It has come to our attention that someone has taken issue with one of the flags in our historical section along the wall in our banquet room. These flags have been displayed for at least 20 years in our building with more added as they come out, commemorating conflicts that our country has been involved with," said a statement American Legion Post 143 leadership shared Tuesday with The Press. "The flag in question was the Confederate States of America flag. The complainant chose to post their comments on social media rather than contacting an American Legion representative directly. As soon as this issue came to our attention, the flag was removed from the display. The American Legion Preamble states that '… the Legion is to perpetuate 100% Americanism and preserve the memories and incidents of our association in all wars …' The flags in the historical section are there to represent United States Military history. Per American Legion tradition."
The flag was noticed by a person who recently visited Post 143 on Poleline Avenue and snapped a photo of the flag display, which includes several iterations of American flags and flags used by Americans through history.
To read the full story, visit our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
