Confederate flag pulled from American Legion display

"It has come to our attention that someone has taken issue with one of the flags in our historical section along the wall in our banquet room. These flags have been displayed for at least 20 years in our building with more added as they come out, commemorating conflicts that our country has been involved with," said a statement American Legion Post 143 leadership shared Tuesday with The Press. "The flag in question was the Confederate States of America flag. The complainant chose to post their comments on social media rather than contacting an American Legion representative directly. As soon as this issue came to our attention, the flag was removed from the display. The American Legion Preamble states that '… the Legion is to perpetuate 100% Americanism and preserve the memories and incidents of our association in all wars …' The flags in the historical section are there to represent United States Military history. Per American Legion tradition."