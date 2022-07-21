After 14-year-old drowning in Corbin Park, authorities are urging citizens to stay out of the water

Almost every year for the past twelve years, someone has drowned in the Spokane river at Corbin Park- and authorities are trying to change that.

POST FALLS, Idaho — After 14-year-old Spokane resident Henry Jack drowned Saturday in the river near Corbin Park, authorities are urging the public to stay out of the water, our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press report.

The boy was at least the seventh person to drown in that stretch of the Spokane River within the last 12 years.

“Usually someone drowns at that location every year,” said Sgt. Ryan Miller, who has been on the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office dive team for more than a decade.

In June 2020, two men drowned within 24 hours of each other. One died after his kayak capsized. The other jumped into the river to save his wife and child after their kayak tipped over.

Neither man wore a life jacket.

Each year, emergency personnel respond to numerous near drownings at the popular recreation spot, where large red signs warn of a strong undertow and currents.

“Hazardous waters,” the signs say. “Enter at your own risk.”

Swirling waters, swift eddies and a 30-foot drop-off create especially perilous conditions while the Post Falls Dam is pushing large volumes of water.

But even when the water flows at its slowest speed, people should stay out of the river.

Each part of the shore comes with its own hazards, Miller said. The east side is all jagged, slippery rock. Closer to the boat launch, weeds and underwater debris create difficult terrain.

“It’s always a dangerous place to be,” he said.

The water is deceptive, Miller said. It looks like it’s moving much slower than it really is and the current is powerful.

“You won’t be able to swim against it,” Miller said. “The current is always stronger than the person.”

Because of how often they have to respond to drownings and near-drownings in that stretch of river, the dive team trains there.

But even professional divers never enter the water alone. Rafters, kayakers and swimmers shouldn’t, either.

“If you’re absolutely going in, know what you’re doing and be prepared for the challenges,” Miller said.

That means wearing helmets and life jackets.

But the best safety measure is to avoid the area entirely.

“Stay away from the water,” Miller said. “There’s other places in Kootenai County where you can enjoy water.”

The Coeur d'Alene Press is a KREM 2 news partner. For more from our partners, click here.

