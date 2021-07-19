60 positions to fill for the Spokane County Interstate Fair

Those interested in applying can visit the job fair on Wednesday, July 28th from 3:00- 7:00 p.m.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With the Spokane County Interstate Fair less than two months away, they are looking to fill 60 positions.

Applicants would be filling 60 temporary "sanitation superstar" jobs.

Those interested in applying can visit the job fair on Wednesday, July 28th from 3:00- 7:00 p.m.

The job fair will be held at the Fair and Expo Center in Bay 3 where signs will be present to help guide those interested.

Those attending the job fair should bring two pieces of government-issued identification.

For more information, people can visit contact the Fair and Expo Center Office or Spokane County Human Resources Office. Additional information and application can be available at their website.

The Spokane County Interstate Fair is set to begin on September 10 and lasts through September 19.

According to the fair's website, the Fair is held at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center on the corner of Broadway and Havana, its location since 1952.

The Fair generates the greater portion of the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center's yearly revenue and an economic impact to the area of $7 million. The Fair and Expo Center is listed as an enterprise fund with the County thus the facility receives no general obligation tax funds.