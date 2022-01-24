Portland struggles as asylum seekers continue to arrive

The city is providing shelter each night to about 1,150 people.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland is asking for help as the growing number of asylum seekers continues to stretch resources.

The city is providing shelter each night to about 1,150 people. That's more than twice the number from 2019, when the Portland Expo became an emergency shelter amid a sudden influx of more than 400 asylum seekers.

The city is currently using ten hotels across five municipalities and its two shelters to house people.

The governor's office said that immigration reform is needed to expedite both the review of asylum applications and work authorizations in the long run.