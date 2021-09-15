Portland City Council passes resolution to donate $200,000 to Northwest Abortion Access Fund

Northwest Abortion Access Fund helps people in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska access reproductive care.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland City Council voted 4-1 to donate $200,000 to the Northwest Abortion Access Fund in response to the extreme restriction on abortion rights in Texas on Sept. 15.



The decision to donate to abortion rights comes after a proposed ban on travel and business from Portland to the state was tabled.



The Northwest Abortion Access Fund supports people looking for care in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska. It helps to fund care for people who might otherwise not be able to afford it. On its Twitter on Wednesday, it thanked Portland’s City Council for “boldly living its values.”

Oregon is the only state in the nation with no legislative restriction on abortions. In fact, the state passed HB 3391 that expressly states that Oregon private health insurance plans have to cover abortions with no out-of-pocket costs. It goes on to address systemic barriers to people trying to receive reproductive health care, like abortions, regardless of gender identity, race or income. It also covers abortion services for immigrants who may not have access to medical assistance due to their immigration status.

TODAY: The Portland City Council voted to allocate $200,000 to fund abortion for people trying to access care 🎉 Thank you for expanding abortion access in the wake of Texas’ extreme abortion ban #FundAbortionPDX @nwaafund @prochoiceoregon @ppadvocatesor pic.twitter.com/el87p0WGqd — NWAAF (@nwaafund) September 15, 2021

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty took to Twitter to express her hope that other cities and states would allocate money to support reproductive health as Portland did.

“We can directly correlate this budget allocation to improving people’s lives. I’m so proud that Oregon is a national leader for reproductive rights, and this is a moment in history that requires leadership,” Hardesty said in one of many tweets on the subject. She has been outspoken about reproductive rights and abortion access in the past and she was a board member for Pro-Choice Oregon. Hardesty said she supported the travel ban that was proposed, which would bar business relationships in an official city capacity with the state of Texas and hoped that the action taken against the laws in Texas could go further.

Make no mistake, when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block this unconstitutional Texas law, this instantly became a threat to comprehensive health care for all those that can give birth. — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@JoAnnPDX) September 15, 2021



“A threat to abortion access anywhere is a threat to abortion access everywhere, including here in Oregon,” she also tweeted.

Almost every year abortion restrictions are brought to the Oregon legislature by anti-choice organizations. We preserve our reproductive rights locally despite that because we don’t take these threats lightly. — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@JoAnnPDX) September 15, 2021



Hardesty also pointed out that when a state restricts or bans abortions, it puts a strain on healthcare providers who can provide abortions in other places, like Oregon.



Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also posted about his support of the donation.

I want to reiterate why we’re getting involved in Texas’ abortion ban: This law impacts everyone. This ban and the Supreme Court’s decision not to block it, threatens the historic precedent that protects the reproductive freedom of people across the nation. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) September 15, 2021