SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Sharp Ave. near Gonzaga University reopened after about four months of construction.

The renovated road has pervious pavement that absorbs water and keeps it from puddling. Ideally, this feature will help with black ice, since rainwater cannot sit and freeze on the pavement.

This would also help prevent new potholes from forming, as water could not freeze and expand the road. The pavement is made of a mix of concrete and Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA).

#SpokaneStreets: @gonzaga_prez, Mayor Condon and Spike were the first to drive down the newly reopened Sharp Avenue in @GonzagaU’s PewGo! Work to rehabilitate Sharp began in June and has included a full roadway reconstruction... #SpokaneStreets https://t.co/KOe1GuorbG pic.twitter.com/Aci6xv9Sv0 — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) October 27, 2018

When water falls onto the street, it soaks into the pavement and goes into a layer of gravel. That gravel filters out any pollution, and the cleaned water then soaks into the soil.

The project cost about two million dollars.This is the first road in Spokane that has received this type of pavement throughout the entire street.

The road also received bike lanes and sloped medians with trees to further help with water drainage.

