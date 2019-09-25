POMEROY, Wash. — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was reported missing Tuesday morning.

Darren W. Ferguson, 59, was reported missing at 10:30 a.m. Sheriff Drew Hyer said his family hasn’t heard from him since Sept. 17.

Hyer said his last text said he was heading to Umatilla National Forest, Teal Springs Campground. He was with his dog and drives a 2001 White Chevy Express Van with Washington license plate BMP0294. Hyer said he has multiple health issues.

Ferguson is six feet tall, 325 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes and he wears glasses.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 or the Garfield Sheriff’s Office at 509-843-3494.

