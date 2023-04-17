Police ask for help to find two missing children from Palouse

Palouse Police are looking for a seven year old and 12 year old who have not been seen since Saturday night.

PALOUSE, Wash. — Police are asking the public to watch for two missing children from Palouse, Wash. The children are 7 years old and 12 years old. Police did not share the names of the children but did post a photo.

Whitman County Sheriff's Office said the two were reported missing on Sunday afternoon and have not been seen since going to bed Saturday night.

Fire department personnel, members of the Sheriff’s Posse and Law Enforcement searched the area but did not find the children.

The family recently moved to Palouse in eastern Washington. The children have strong connections to friends and family on the western side of the state. Investigators believe the two children may have run away or been taken by friends or family members back to the Seattle area.

The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said authorities are concerned about the safety of the children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palouse Police Department at (509)-878-1611 or the Whitman County Sheriff's Office at (509) 397-6266.

