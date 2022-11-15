Police: SWAT situation near Spokane Valley, Greenacres Elementary closed

Greenacres Elementary is now closed for the day as a SWAT situation unfolds. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies are working to get an armed barricaded suspect to surrender in the 16800 block of E. Lindsay Lane and 11th Avenue, between S. Barker Road and S. Greenacres Road, on Tuesday morning.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff, the suspect is armed and has fired several shots from the home during this incident. Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

Greenacres Elementary School is now closed for the day as police respond to the situation.

This incident began on Monday, Nov.14, at approximately 11:00 p.m., when the suspect's neighbors reported hearing gunshots, and after checking their residence, they located what appeared to be two bullet holes.

Deputies arrived at the area and attempted to contact the suspect. As of Tuesday at 9:06 a.m., deputies have not located the adult male suspect.

Several agencies are at the scene, including the SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiators, Mental Health Co-Responder Units, Spokane Regional Air Support Unit members, Spokane Valley Fire Department, and Americal Medical Response (AMR).

