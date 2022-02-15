Tacoma police shoot murder suspect in Lakewood after chase

The suspect, who was wanted for murder, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

LAKEWOOD, Wash — A Tacoma police officer shot a suspect Tuesday afternoon who was wanted for murder.

Pierce County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Darren Moss said the suspect led police on a chase from Tacoma to Lakewood starting just before noon.

The chase began near South 84th Street and South Hosmer Street when the suspect hit several parked cars while leaving a parking lot, according to the sheriff's department.

During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly hit another car at 96th Street South and Sales Road South.

The chase ended near South Tacoma Way and 88th Street South when the suspect crashed into two other vehicles, according to the sheriff's department.

Witnesses said the suspect got out of his car and tried to carjack someone else to get away from police.

Shortly after the crash, officers called out that there were shots fired.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's department.

Moss said all officers and bystanders were uninjured.

The Lakewood Police Department said officers closed South Tacoma Way near Steilacoom Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. to investigate the shooting. The road closures will be in place while officers investigate the incident.

Multiple agencies and the Pierce County Force Investigation Team responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.