SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has filed a warrant in the Spokane County Superior Court asking for the emails, photos, search history and other online data of a man whose wife died after eating laced ice cream.

The warrant, filed on Jan. 9, is asking for internet data from David L. Pettis, a Cheney man whose wife Peggy died at their home by after eating ice cream spiked with prescription medication on June 25, 2018, according to the warrant filing.

Pettis told officers he had found his wife laying on the floor between the bedroom and the bathroom face-down after he woke up around 10:30 p.m., according to the warrant. He said he had fell asleep on the couch a couple hours earlier while his wife was still awake.

During their initial investigation of the scene, Pettis gave officers a box containing the medications hydrocodone and trazadone. He admitted to getting the trazadone from a third party but told officer the hydrocodone may have been prescribed to him for a previous shoulder issue, according to the warrant.

Detectives list murder as the possible crime they are attempting to investigate with the warrant.

Detectives discovered on September 11, 2018 that a $150,000 life insurance policy for Peggy had been approved in March 2018.

